Open in App
Hendry County, FL
See more from this location?
FOX 4 WFTX

Burn ban issued for Hendry County

By WFTX Digital Team,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA6IQ_0lBo4qWM00

A burn ban is now in effect for unregulated fires for all of Hendry County as dry weather conditions impact the area until further notice.

This is for any outdoor fire, other than a cook fire, which is not permitted by a governmental agency. Outdoor fires include, but are not limited to, bonfires, campfires, or the burning of yard debris.

Those who violate the burn ban can be subject to a civil fine or charged with a misdemeanor based on the nature of the violation.

To obtain a burn permit for commercial or contractor services only, contact the Florida Forest Service at 239-690-8001.

To report a burn ban violation, contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 863-674-5600 or Hendry County Code Enforcement at 863-675-5247.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hendry County, FL newsLocal Hendry County, FL
Jury finds man guilty of killing Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer in 2020
Labelle, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Florida Forest Service has confirmed a wildfire in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL20 hours ago
Emergency Response Team responds to boat collision on Sunday night
Sanibel, FL5 hours ago
Authorities looking for car following attack on Cape Coral Jewish Center
Cape Coral, FL2 hours ago
Bicyclist killed in Collier County crash
Naples, FL1 day ago
Death investigation at Fort Myers marina on Sunday
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Chabad Jewish center in Cape Coral was attacked Saturday afternoon
Cape Coral, FL17 hours ago
Tip about stolen motorcycle leads deputies to plethora of drugs in Punta Gorda home
Punta Gorda, FL2 days ago
Bonita Springs brush fire causing smoke concerns
Bonita Springs, FL4 days ago
Fire destroys units in Fort Myers apartment complex
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Boil water notice for parts of Fort Myers after water main break
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Horror in Tamarac Community: Muscovy Ducks Brutally Killed, Resident Wants Justice for the Gruesome Act
Tamarac, FL2 days ago
Hand found at bottom of Florida canal shocks deputies. What they fished out will surprise you
Matlacha, FL3 days ago
Spring into action with the Charlotte County Libray "Read & Feed"
Port Charlotte, FL18 hours ago
CCPD arrests two individuals in connection to car theft
Cape Coral, FL47 minutes ago
FPL delays installation of power lines to Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Cyclist killed in collision on US 41 near Tobago Blvd
Naples, FL1 day ago
North and southbound lanes are closed on Burnt Store Road
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy