CBS Sports

Jude Bellingham calls Chelsea penalty a 'joke': Here's why Kai Havertz was a awarded a retake by VAR By James Benge, 5 days ago

By James Benge, 5 days ago

Jude Bellingham was left fuming over Kai Havertz's "joke" of a retaken penalty as Borussia Dortmund were dumped out of the Champions League by Chelsea ...