Woman Cons Victim Out Of Bank Card At Fairfield County Stop & Shop

Police are searching for a woman who used a ruse to steal a bank card out of a victim's wallet at a Stop & Shop in Fairfield County and then used it to withdraw money in Westchester.

The incident happened on Friday, March 3 around 2:15 p.m., when the victim was at the self-checkout lane at the Stop & Shop located in Darien at 25 Old Kings Hwy North. While standing in the lane, a woman standing "very close" to the victim pointed to a $20 bill on the ground and told the victim that it had fallen out of her purse, according to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

The victim then said she did not think the bill was hers, but then picked it up and put it in her pocket. The woman then walked away from the victim.

Later, when the victim was walking to her vehicle, the same woman approached her and began yelling at her for taking the $20 bill. The woman then lunged at the victim's purse and started going through her wallet before the victim pushed her away and left.

When the victim then went to another store, she noticed that her bank card was no longer in her purse. After contacting her bank, she was told that a large cash withdrawal had been made at a bank in Darien, as well as an ATM withdrawal in Port Chester, New York.

Darien Police are still investigating the incident and looking for the woman.

