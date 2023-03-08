Wylie strikes early, relies on pitcher Farrar to quell Abilene High in district opener

Two teams on an early roll collided Tuesday on the Abilene High softball field.

But at 0-0 in the District 4-5A standings, it was a new season for both the Lady Eagles and visiting Wylie Lady Bulldogs.

Wylie got off to the better start, jumping on the home team for three runs in the first inning. Senior pitcher Reese Farrar set down the top of the AHS order in the bottom of the seventh inning for preserve a 6-4 win.

The victory boosted Wylie to 16-4 overall while dropping AHS to 16-3. More importantly, the Lady Bulldogs got a district win on the road - even if the trip was just seven miles north.

Wylie coach Heather Collier said it was unusual to start district with the first Wylie vs. Abilene district game - AHS dropped to Class 5A this season. She said weather has canceled other games - this was the first time to face her counterpart, Jenna Bane, who is in her second year.

"So then, here you are in the first district matchup. When the schedule came out, we were like, 'Wow, we're going to start it off right here,/" Collier said. "They've been playing extremely well and we've been playing well.

"That was a really good game."

The Lady Bulldogs went with their veteran pitcher.

With a swinging strikeout, her ninth of the game, Farrar reached even 300 for her three-year varsity career. She gave up six hits. when the Lady Eagles pushed across three runs in the third inning to cut into a 4-0 deficit, Farrar stayed the course against a good-hitting Abilene High team.

"She knew what she was up against with the lineup they have," Collier said Farrar. "You know with a swing of the bat the game could be evened up at any time. Especially with their speed and other things. So we were glad to stay ahead.

"The girls were prepared and we had a game plan. I am glad they worked hard and believed in it."

Collier was glad to see her team protect a two-run lead.

"Our last couple of losses, we weren't able to finish games," she said. Those were losses to Jacksboro (6-4) and Iowa Park (6-2). Wylie had lost two of three games coming in. "Tonight, we finished it when we really needed to."

Collier she challenged Farrar, who had four walks,

"We want to make sure we stay sharp to the very end, especially when they're at the top of their lineup and it's crucial," Collier said.

Meanwhile, Bane after the game kept her team in left field for a while. She talked to them about it being a new season and, well, welcome to a highly contested District 4-5A.

"We didn't come out like we wanted to," she said. The pitches were hitting the spots and "in this kind of district, that's what it's going to get you."

Her young team - there are four seniors, three who were in the lineup Tuesday - had cruised through the non-district season but will face teams, top to bottom, that will be a challenge.

"Welcome to district. All seven teams are competitive and great," Bane said. "We'd gotten comfortable by teeing off on these pitchers up north and down south. We traveled a lot to try to get a variety of things.

"Reese is a great pitcher and with a great pitcher like that we've typically struggled getting started. I am proud of us for stringing together the six hits we did."

She noted senior Tea Jimenez, who singled and scored and also walked in the No. 7 slot.

Wylie got things going quickly Tuesday. Leadoff batter Mycala Reed hammered a 1-2 pitch over the right-field fence for a quick 1-0 lead. After Rylee Moore doubled, Jadyn Fernandez smacked a one-out, two-run homer to left.

Abilene High starter Diana Silva, a junior got the last two outs but Wylie would play from ahead the entire game.

"I think it's good to get the lead. It helps you relax a little bit ... not so much as a pitcher. She had to go to work. She knew what she was up against," Collier said Farrar.

The Lady Bulldogs added a run in the second when Nylah Alvarado walked to lead off and scored on an infield single by Reed. AHS escaped further damage when a double steal failed and freshman second baseman Mariah Estrada gunned down baserunner Halli Russell at the plate.

Farrar opened the door for the Lady Eagles in the third with a four-pitch walk to Kayley Washington with one out. Kinzley Cantu bunted her way on base and Amayah Starks singled in her team's first run. Wylie didn't cover the bases, allowing Cantu to scamper home with a second run.

Estrada capped the rally with a double to the fence, driving in a third run.

Wylie got two runs in the fourth on a double by Hood after AHS changed pitcher, sending Avah Reyes, a freshman, into the circle.

"She came in and handled her job well," Bane said.

Abilene High could get only one run back, scoring on a two-base throwing error in the fourth. The inning ended with Cantu lining out hard to Reed a second with a runner on.

Farrar set down the Lady Eagles down in order in the fifth, got two strikeouts in the sixth and benefited from catcher Cameron Gregory's throw-out of baserunner Cantu trying to steal in the seventh.

She fanned Starks to end the game.

"It was the perfect time for that to happen," Farrar said, all smiles after the complete-game win. "I think pressure helps people do better. For me, when I'm pressured, I'm like 'I need to do this for my team.'"

Wylie had 11 hits to back Farrar, who appreciated getting the 3-0 lead on her opponent's field before throwing a pitch.

"Our team really has our back. Our pitching staff, with our bats, trust them. I trust my defense and I trust my offense," she said. "That's why everything flows so well because we trust each other so much."

The game was fairly well played. There was one error, and indecision cost Abilene High in the second inning. The Wylie infield was caught napping in the AHS third.

But there were some defensive gems, such as Hanna Hood's driving grab of an infield popup for Wylie and Jimenez's diving grab of a sinking liner in centerfield for AHS.

Abilene High if off until playing at crosstown rival Cooper on Tuesday.

Wylie has a non-district game against Lamesa at home on Friday. It's next district game also is against Cooper.

Farrar is ready.

"Hit me with another team," she said. "Let's go."

