Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Tiki doesn't want to hear any complaints about Daniel Jones contract

By Tiki TierneyRyan Chichester,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqka2_0lBo0NVT00

The Daniel Jones contract of four years and $160 million has heard its share of criticism since it was announced on Tuesday, but Tiki Barber says it’s time to have some perspective, and some sense, when assessing the deal.

“I do not want to hear anybody upset about Daniel Jones’ deal. I know there are people saying ‘It’s too expensive! Why are you paying him like a top-end quarterback!’ It’s the market, dude,” Tiki said to open Wednesday’s show. “Forget about what he’s worth or not worth…Daniel Jones is worth so much more than what we saw on statistics last year.

“Daniel Jones is a creator…he is the captain of this team. He is one of the hardest workers that you’ll see in the Giants locker room. He is smart, he can grow, he’s mobile, and he’s humble. He’s the guy you want to lead your team.”

Sure, the dollar amounts may sound like a lot, but based on Jones’ first year under Brian Daboll and his age of just 25 years old, Tiki says it was a wise investment, and the Giants are better off for it.

“I know it sounds enormous…but what Joe Schoen is doling is putting a leader in his locker room and saying, ‘We’re galvanizing around this player, everybody believe in him,’ and I love that, because the other options aren’t exciting,” Tiki said. “I love what Daniel Jones is starting to do, and what he can become.

“You want to say he’s just a middling quarterback? He’s much better than middling.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter : @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
NFL Insider: Odell Beckham Would Love to Play for This NFL Team
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
The Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
Strawn, TX27 days ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy