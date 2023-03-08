Tiki doesn't want to hear any complaints about Daniel Jones contract

The Daniel Jones contract of four years and $160 million has heard its share of criticism since it was announced on Tuesday, but Tiki Barber says it’s time to have some perspective, and some sense, when assessing the deal.

“I do not want to hear anybody upset about Daniel Jones’ deal. I know there are people saying ‘It’s too expensive! Why are you paying him like a top-end quarterback!’ It’s the market, dude,” Tiki said to open Wednesday’s show. “Forget about what he’s worth or not worth…Daniel Jones is worth so much more than what we saw on statistics last year.

“Daniel Jones is a creator…he is the captain of this team. He is one of the hardest workers that you’ll see in the Giants locker room. He is smart, he can grow, he’s mobile, and he’s humble. He’s the guy you want to lead your team.”

Sure, the dollar amounts may sound like a lot, but based on Jones’ first year under Brian Daboll and his age of just 25 years old, Tiki says it was a wise investment, and the Giants are better off for it.

“I know it sounds enormous…but what Joe Schoen is doling is putting a leader in his locker room and saying, ‘We’re galvanizing around this player, everybody believe in him,’ and I love that, because the other options aren’t exciting,” Tiki said. “I love what Daniel Jones is starting to do, and what he can become.

“You want to say he’s just a middling quarterback? He’s much better than middling.”

