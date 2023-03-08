New CCTV of blue Ford Fiesta involved in 'New IRA' shooting of police inspector John Caldwell

Police have released new CCTV of a blue Ford Fiesta they say was involved in the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland as the reward for information is increased to £150,000.

The senior PSNI officer was shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month after coaching a children's football match.

Crimestoppers director of operations Mark Duthrie announced an increased reward at PSNI headquarters in Belfast today - two weeks to the day since the attack.

'We want those responsible for the shooting to be brought to justice,' he said. 'Through the generosity of anonymous donors from Northern Ireland we are now increasing our reward for information leading to arrest and conviction up to a total of £150,000.'

He said it was 'one of the highest rewards the charity has ever offered.'

The PSNI also revealed on Wednesday that detectives now believe a second vehicle is suspected to have been used to carry out the attack on Mr Caldwell.

Police previously appealed for information regarding a blue Ford Fiesta discovered at the end of February. New CCTV of this vehicle leaving Coalisland in Co Tyrone on the night of February 21 has been released.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan also outlined the details of a newly discovered second vehicle in an appeal for information.

He said: 'I am now in a position to say that I believe a second Ford Fiesta was used in the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell. It is also a blue Ford Fiesta of a similar model.

'This second car had registration number RLZ 9805 and was bought in Glengormley towards the end of January. I believe this car travelled to Belfast around this date.

'It was then driven from Belfast at approximately 1pm on Wednesday 22 February – the day of the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 in the direction of Coalisland and Omagh. It was found burnt out in the Ardboe Industrial Estate the following day, Thursday 23 February.

'I would like to know where it was stored and its movements during this period of time.'

He added: 'Today I am releasing new CCTV footage of the first blue Ford Fiesta as it travels into Coalisland at around 10pm on the night of the 21st. It had registration number MGZ 6242, and was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack.'

Police previously said they believed the first car had transported the gunmen.

Mr Corrigan said officers are 'keeping an open mind' about the nature of the second car but suspect both vehicles were used during the attack.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was shot two weeks ago, on Wednesday February 22, at a sports centre in Omagh's Killyclogher Road.

DCI Caldwell had been putting footballs in his car after coaching an under-15s team at Youth Sport Omagh when he was ambushed by the two masked men.

After they fired shots, the father ran a short distance before falling to the ground, where the pair continued to shoot at him as screaming children ran to safety.

The hero detective shouted 'run' to his son and children as he was gunned down.

The football club where the senior police officer was coaching young kids at the time he was shot joined a rally at the end of last month to condemn the violence.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Omagh to 'fight for a better future' and stand in solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

Police said they have arrested eight men, aged between 22 and 71. All have since been released following questioning, and the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Superintendent Corrigan added: 'We continue to treat this as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry is it has been carried out by the New IRA.'

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1