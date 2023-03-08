Open in App
Columbia, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia firefighter recognized by city for saving restaurant worker

By Mayra Parrilla-GuerreroTiffany Rigby,

5 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Various Columbia-Richland firefighters were recognized Tuesday afternoon for assisting an unconscious kitchen worker at the Blue Marlin restaurant back in January....
