Columbia firefighter recognized by city for saving restaurant worker By Mayra Parrilla-GuerreroTiffany Rigby, 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Various Columbia-Richland firefighters were recognized Tuesday afternoon for assisting an unconscious kitchen worker at the Blue Marlin restaurant back in January. ...