Man, 39, fatally shot in abdomen in Manhattan building, gunman sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD are searching for the gunman in the shooting death of a man inside of an Upper Manhattan building Tuesday night, authorities said.

Harlem Shooting Suspect Search @CitizenApp Convent Ave & W 152nd St Yesterday 9:42:15 PM EST

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside of 453 West 152nd St. in Sugar Hill.

Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.