The Comeback

Wrestling world buzzing over huge Bad Bunny news

By Chris Novak,

5 days ago


Bad Bunny is officially back in the wrestling world.

WWE announced a bombshell on Wednesday. The company revealed that Backlash , its annual premium live event held after WrestleMania , will be held in Puerto Rico. In addition, Bad Bunny will serve as the host for the festivities in San Juan.

Bad Bunny quickly became a fan favorite after arriving two years ago. He joined forces with Puerto Rican WWE superstar Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 . The dynamic duo defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a memorable tag team match. The memories were created off of Bad Bunny, who performed marvelously for somebody who doesn’t do professional wrestling for a living.

Bad Bunny made an appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. He hasn’t been on WWE television since. But that is set to change on Saturday, May 6.

This will be the first time since 2005 that WWE will host a televised event in Puerto Rico. In January 2005, the company held the now defunct New Year’s Revolution at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Argelot. The event was best known for holding the Elimination Chamber, a match that current WWE head Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque won.

The wrestling world was absolutely buzzing after the massive announcement. Added into the fact that Bad Bunny is back? WWE fans are certainly thrilled.

Damian Priest was as well, and so were several others!

