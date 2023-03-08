Open in App
Daily Mail

'Gunman' accused of shooting dead nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was 'thwarted' in earlier bid

By Andy Russell For Mailonline and Dan Sales For Mailonline,

5 days ago

CCTV said to show the alleged murderer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel being 'thwarted' in an earlier bid to kill his intended target was shown to his trial jury today.

The journey of the alleged gunman said to be Thomas Cashman, 34, was tracked by various cameras on the afternoon of August 22 last year, hours before nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her home.

The prosecution allege that Cashman was trying to find his 'intended target' Joseph Nee, 36, but could not 'carry out his task to kill' because Nee had gone to Screwfix.

The jury at Manchester Crown Court has been told that Nee had been visiting a friend called Timothy Naylor where he would later watch a Manchester United v Liverpool football game on the TV.

Nee would later be shot by a gunman as he left Naylor's house following the match at around 10pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqwBi_0lBnraZn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gow0R_0lBnraZn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8Lwu_0lBnraZn00

The court has heard that he managed to stumble to Olivia's house after her mother Cheryl had opened the door to see what was making the noises outside.

Olivia was shot through the chest as the gunman fired a further bullet as Nee tried to escape through the house in Dovecot.

Prosecutor David McLachlan, KC, played CCTV he says shows Cashman leaving his home in West Derby and driving his white Citroen Berlingo van around the area near Timothy Naylor's house.

Mr McLachlan told the jury of ten men and two women: 'In summary, on the journey, which had a duration of over two hours, Thomas Cashman went past, or had a view of, Timothy Naylor's address on six occasions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QR5B_0lBnraZn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtwEJ_0lBnraZn00

'On the first two occasions he drove near to Joseph Nee's van which would have been parked up near to Timothy Naylor's address.'

Mr McLachlan said that Cashman returned to the area near Timothy Naylor's house on foot with his hands in his pocket and his face covered at 3.27pm.

CCTV was said to show him looking down the road toward Timothy Naylor's house but Nee's van was not parked outside and the man said to be Cashman turned around.

The court was shown CCTV of Naylor's VW Transporter van driving away from the house at 3.32pm toward Screwfix at the Aintree Retail Park where he was picked up on the store CCTV at 4.13pm.

Mr McLachlan told the court : 'It is the Prosecution case that Thomas Cashman was going to shoot Joseph Nee but he had been thwarted on this occasion because Joseph Nee had gone. He had no option but to turn around.'

Cashman denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of Olivia's mother Cheryl and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

