Open in App
Parade

Get a First Look at 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 with New Teaser Trailer

By Carly Silva,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnz1g_0lBnrYlD00

Get ready to fall in love: the hit reality series returns to Netflix on March 24.

Love is in the air as Netflix gears up for the Season 4 premiere of hit reality series, Love Is Blind , which returns to screens later this month.

30 singles are hoping to fall in love like never before in the brand new season, which is expected to be nothing less than chock-full of juicy drama and steamy romances.

Get the first look at the new Season 4 official trailer below:

If you are new to the series, contestants on Love Is Blind have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them in person. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

"To make a life -long commitment, its a tremendous amount of risk," one of the contestants can be heard saying in the teaser trailer.

The reality show, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey , promises to discover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled the official cast list for Season 4, consisting of 30 hopefuls who are looking to find the one.

Meet the Season 4 'Love Is Blind' cast

Season 4 will begin streaming on March 24, with new batches of episodes rolling out weekly through April 14, only on Netflix.

Next: Everything We Know About 'Love Is Blind' Season 4

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
2023 Oscars: Melissa McCarthy Takes a Red Hot Fashion Risk
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Rihanna's 2023 Oscars Performance Just Makes Us Want More Music From Her
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Taco Bell Says Goodbye to Another Fan-Favorite Menu Item
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
What Is the BORG Binge Drinking Trend on TikTok? Here's What Parents Should Know
Amherst, MA2 days ago
Jason Derulo Leaves Server Tip Large Enough to Cover Semester of College
Omaha, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy