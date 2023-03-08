Get a First Look at 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 with New Teaser Trailer

Get ready to fall in love: the hit reality series returns to Netflix on March 24.

Love is in the air as Netflix gears up for the Season 4 premiere of hit reality series, Love Is Blind , which returns to screens later this month.

30 singles are hoping to fall in love like never before in the brand new season, which is expected to be nothing less than chock-full of juicy drama and steamy romances.

Get the first look at the new Season 4 official trailer below:

If you are new to the series, contestants on Love Is Blind have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them in person. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

"To make a life -long commitment, its a tremendous amount of risk," one of the contestants can be heard saying in the teaser trailer.

The reality show, hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey , promises to discover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Earlier this week, Netflix unveiled the official cast list for Season 4, consisting of 30 hopefuls who are looking to find the one.

Meet the Season 4 'Love Is Blind' cast

Season 4 will begin streaming on March 24, with new batches of episodes rolling out weekly through April 14, only on Netflix.

