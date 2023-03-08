Bengals again linked to Anton Harrison in a mock draft

Multiple experts left this year’s scouting combine thinking the Cincinnati Bengals will take Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

One recent mock draft ran with the idea, citing the team’s need to find an insurance policy at right tackle and better pass-blocking.

And now The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has done the same, pointing out Harrison could serve as an option at left tackle in the future:

“Harrison would be a pick for the present and the future. Because of his experience at both left and right tackle, he could serve as a swing tackle as a rookie while he continues to develop — especially his play strength. Then, with Jonah Williams in the final year of his deal, Harrison also would give the organization a long-term plan at left tackle.”

Maybe it’s just a coincidence multiple experts left Indianapolis with this as their mock draft idea for the Bengals. Or maybe it’s a sign the chatter there suggests the team has dialed in on that position.

Either way, it’s hard to argue with the possibilities Harrison presents. La’el Collins might not be ready for Week 1, so he could start there. He patches some serious depth problems at multiple positions. And if Jonah Williams is indeed about to play his last year with the team, he’s an option there for the long-term, too.

That makes Harrison a hard idea to dislike, even if he’s not as flashy as say, a first-round weapon at a spot like tight end.