Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals met with Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey at scouting combine

By Chris Roling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKBqA_0lBnpQcz00

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade the pass-rush this offseason and made a point to seek out Notre Dame edge defender Isaiah Foskey at the scouting combine.

According to Ryan Roberts of Irish Breakdown, the Bengals were one of seven teams to meet formally with Notre Dame’s all-time leader in sacks (26.5 — 22 of those came over his final two seasons).

Foskey, 6’5″ and 264 pounds, projects as a starting defensive end in time, with NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein even giving him a Yannick Ngakoue comparison — a free agent, coincidentally, who has been mentioned as a fit on the Bengals several times recently.

The Bengals arguably have bigger needs at spots along the offensive line and at tight end, but if the board falls the right way, it’s easy to envision Foskey is one of their best players available pretty early in the process.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Instant analysis after Bengals lose Vonn Bell to Panthers in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Bengals fans, teammates call for B.J. Hill to go bald after Germaine Pratt deal
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Breaking: Notre Dame's top player entering transfer portal
Notre Dame, IN6 hours ago
Cameron Sutton: What the Lions are getting in their new CB
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly in talks with several teams after recent workout
Baton Rouge, LA2 hours ago
Anthony Richardson a top-5 pick in latest ESPN mock draft
Gainesville, FL1 hour ago
Bills reportedly lose Tremaine Edmunds to Bears
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Former Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler Sr. claimed by Washington off waivers
Minneapolis, MN52 minutes ago
Former Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson agrees to terms with Steelers
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Bears expected to sign OG Nate Davis to 3-year deal
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Lions to give DB Cameron Sutton a three-year, $30 million deal. Grade: A+
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Packers All-Pro KR Keisean Nixon expected to reach free agency, will have strong market
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Twitter reacts to the team signing TE Josh Oliver
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Report: Vikings have inquired on Sean Murphy-Bunting
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Ravens G Ben Powers reportedly moves on from Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Schefter: DT Javon Hargrave was between the Browns and 49ers
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
What the Bears are getting in new LB T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
49ers to sign former Panthers QB Sam Darnold
Charlotte, NC34 minutes ago
Commanders re-sign cornerback Danny Johnson
Washington, DC1 hour ago
ESPN grades Falcons' early free agency activity
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
What the Josh Oliver signing means for the Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy