The Nike Women's Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on Sportswear for 25 Percent Off

Air Force 1's will never be out of style, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to grab this fresh version with crisp leather, a cool interior and the brand's logo detailing that makes them anything but basic. Nike reviewers say they fit perfectly and comfortably, too.
From its elongated ribbing at the cuffs and hem to the cozy cotton and polyester fabric, this machine-washable sweatshirt provides structure and optimal comfort needed, especially during the winter. "I am obsessed with this style! It’s so comfortable, and I love the sleeves and oversized cut. I highly recommend it," one Nike buyer raves.
This AF1 style takes things up a notch with a lifted midsole, leather upper, rubber outsole, sculpted low-cut collar and pillowy heel to deliver lasting comfort and a sleek look that you'll want for as long as humanely possible.
Thanks to cotton jersey fabric, these machine-washable joggers will keep you warm, but not too much. They also have an elasticated waistband and drawcord, so you can wear them as tight or loose as you want. The hand pockets will also come in handy for storing small items when you're on the go.
Besides its vibrant colors, Nike buyers say these sneakers hold up nicely and are great for running. "I feel like I am walking on air when I wear these shoes," one explains. That's because its features include an adjustable tongue, a cushioned collar, a rubber outsole and a wide shape that's supposed to help you release more energy with every step.
