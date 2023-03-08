The Nike Women's Sale Is Your Excuse to Stock Up on Sportswear for 25 Percent Off

Nike is our go-to for durable sportswear . Some PureWow editors still rave about the Air Force 1 's that they've had for years. Needless to say, the Nike women's sale going on right now couldn't have come at a better time. Because from now through March 11 at 11:30 p.m. EST, Nike members can snag 25 percent off tons of select styles from trending sneakers like the Nike Free Metcon 4 to athleisure picks like the Sportswear Utility jacket with coupon code WOMEN25 . If you're not already a member, you can sign up now for free to unlock the discounts and other benefits like free shipping, access to shop member-exclusive styles and the ability to customize your own shoes, among other things.

Basically, signing up is a no-brainer. But you should also know that Nike dropped a new collection just for the event featuring sporty and timeless styles you'll want to wear on repeat, like the Air Max 90 SE sneakers that are a work of art. Also, the Sportswear Terry pants , which are a total cozy dream.

Here are our top five picks from the sale.

Nike

Air Force 1's will never be out of style, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to grab this fresh version with crisp leather, a cool interior and the brand's logo detailing that makes them anything but basic. Nike reviewers say they fit perfectly and comfortably, too.

Size range: 5 to 12

Nike

From its elongated ribbing at the cuffs and hem to the cozy cotton and polyester fabric, this machine-washable sweatshirt provides structure and optimal comfort needed, especially during the winter. "I am obsessed with this style! It’s so comfortable, and I love the sleeves and oversized cut. I highly recommend it," one Nike buyer raves.

Size range: XXS to 2XL

Nike

This AF1 style takes things up a notch with a lifted midsole, leather upper, rubber outsole, sculpted low-cut collar and pillowy heel to deliver lasting comfort and a sleek look that you'll want for as long as humanely possible.

Size range: 5 to 12

Nike

Thanks to cotton jersey fabric, these machine-washable joggers will keep you warm, but not too much. They also have an elasticated waistband and drawcord, so you can wear them as tight or loose as you want. The hand pockets will also come in handy for storing small items when you're on the go.

Size range: XS to 2XL

Nike

Besides its vibrant colors, Nike buyers say these sneakers hold up nicely and are great for running. "I feel like I am walking on air when I wear these shoes," one explains. That's because its features include an adjustable tongue, a cushioned collar, a rubber outsole and a wide shape that's supposed to help you release more energy with every step.

Size range: 5 to 12

