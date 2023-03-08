Open in App
Jennifer Garner and Lookalike Son Samuel Enjoy Basketball Game Together

By Karelle Mckay,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5zHL_0lBnnDTK00

Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel, practically looked like his mom’s mini-me when they were spotted at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Tonight , the mother-son duo was photographed sitting courtside at the game this past Sunday. The Adam Project star was seen looking quite cozy in a thick, gray sweater with a pair of black jeans and matching heeled boots. Right beside Garner, her 11-year-old son, Samuel, sported a blue Stephen Curry sweatshirt, jeans and mismatched sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Okgq7_0lBnnDTK00

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The pair shared moments of laughter, taking a bunch of selfie pics and cheering along with fans. The outlet also shared that Garner, 50, and her son busted a move or two during the basketball game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bR0tC_0lBnnDTK00

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

This latest appearance comes after Garner and her daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, attended a state dinner at the White House on December 1, 2022. In the numerous photos taken at the event, her daughter looks like a young version of her mother while they’re both rocking matching black dresses.

The 13 Going on 30 alum later posted about the occasion on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “The White House State Dinner last night felt like a dream. Thank you to @potus and @flotus for including me in the magical and elegant evening celebrating the friendship between US/ France with gracious President @emmanuelmacron and First Lady Macron. My lovely date and I will remember it always.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7IeL_0lBnnDTK00

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

We love these lookalike mommy-and-me moments.

