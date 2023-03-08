New bill aims to lower minimum age for buying rifles, other long guns in Florida

Florida’s legislative session continues in Tallahassee after kicking off Tuesday.

One of the hot-button topics to be addressed is a proposed change for gun sales in the state.

The new measure would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 for buying rifles and other long guns.

The age limit to buy long guns in Florida used to be 18 years old.

However, the age requirement was increased to 21 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

