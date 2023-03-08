Open in App
Florida State
New bill aims to lower minimum age for buying rifles, other long guns in Florida

5 days ago
Florida’s legislative session continues in Tallahassee after kicking off Tuesday.

One of the hot-button topics to be addressed is a proposed change for gun sales in the state.

The new measure would lower the minimum age from 21 to 18 for buying rifles and other long guns.

The age limit to buy long guns in Florida used to be 18 years old.

However, the age requirement was increased to 21 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

