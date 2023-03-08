Open in App
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Sewage Treatment Plant to get $1.5 million in FEMA funding

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant will receive $1,515,505 in federal FEMA funding in response to damages that occurred during 2011’s Tropical Storm Lee.

In September of 2011, strong winds, rain, and heavy flooding caused significant damage to the sewage plant rendering it inoperable.

For several days the plant was out of commission while it was filled with flood water.

Over the last several years, the plant has undergone a $274 million rehabilitation project that was completed in 2022.

Now, the federal government is stepping in to reimburse the city and village for work already done.

The funding will be used to pay for a ferric system, polymer system, and temporary Chemical Enhanced Primary Treatment system that were used to improve the primary treatment efficiency while final permanent repairs were made.

These systems were eventually removed.

Sewage Plant Board Chairman George Kolba Jr. tells NewsChannel 34 that this is only one of several applications the plant has with the federal government and New York State.

They are still looking for an additional $20 million in reimbursement funding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

