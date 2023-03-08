Open in App
ESPN

Wednesday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

By Victoria Matiash,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6aEZ_0lBnjW8j00

Wednesday's marquee match-up features two Western playoff contenders facing off in what foretells to be a rather intense affair. While the Minnesota Wild are marching along at an 8-0-2 clip, squeaking out wins in low-scoring fashion, unfamiliar with losing in regulation since Feb. 15, the Winnipeg Jets are ... well, I'm not quite sure what Rick Bowness's club is doing right now. Outside of one rambunctious 7-5 win over the Oilers, the Jets are enjoying very little success these days, while allowing too many goals. The most of any team since Feb. 24. Which helps explain why they're now positioned in the Conference's second Wild Card spot, only four points up on the Flames.

So it's a bit difficult to gauge what exactly to expect when Connor Hellebuyck defends the Jets' net across from Marc-Andre Fleury at Canada Life Centre. The travelling Wild, who score just a titch more than they surrender, might feel a bit bushed after losing to the Flames 1-0 in the shootout the previous evening. Winnipeg is benefitting from the extra day to stew on their most recent overtime loss to the Sharks. Fleury has been exceptional of late, but against the non-contending Canucks and Blue Jackets. Mix up all those ingredients - not forgetting the Jets' current state of desperation - and fantasy managers might prepare themselves for a relatively low-scoring, tight, passionate affair.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks

10 p.m., Rogers Arena

Rolling along 5-2-1 and averaging 3.38 goals/game since Feb. 18, the Canucks are likely to face backup Lukas Dostal after John Gibson started against, and lost to, the Kraken on Tuesday. Every prominent Vancouver fantasy asset should be enlisted in this match-up, including Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko . While the former is playing like he has something to prove, the latter scored a hat trick (plus an assist) in the last meeting between these two clubs (Nov. 3).

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nino Niederreiter , Winnipeg Jets (36.6%): The new Winnipeg winger is having an alright time on a top line with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele , notching a goal and two assists in his past trio of games. Of every less-prominent fantasy asset on the Jets, Niederreiter strikes as a favorite to score against one of his former teams.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Lukas Reichel , Chicago Blackhawks (0.5%): Skating on the Blackhawks' new-look No. 1 line alongside Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athanasiou , the rookie has a goal and assist in his past two games. With Chicago well out of it, the 17th overall draft pick (2020) will be afforded every opportunity to make his mark as the 2022-23 season draws to a close. Including in Detroit on Wednesday.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Cam Fowler , Anaheim Ducks (19.9%): Munching up a ton of minutes, the veteran defenseman has two goals and nine assists in his past 10 games. Toss in a few shots and blocked-shots, and Fowler is averaging a rather valuable 2.2 fantasy points/contest. He's only failed to register a single point twice since Feb. 12.

See also:

Goalies

Thatcher Demko , Vancouver Canucks (41.9%): The Canucks' No. 1 has been solid since returning from a groin injury, particularly his past two games versus Toronto and Minnesota. Wednesday's tilt against the travelling and tired Ducks presents as rather winnable indeed.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Interim GM Daniel Briere says Flyers won't be a 'quick fix'
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Fantasy basketball tips and betting picks for Monday
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Mick Cronin rushes off after hearing fan yelled at father
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Eric Musselman's Arkansas frustrations boil over during, after loss
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Why Freddie Freeman is playing against the U.S. tonight instead of for Team USA
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Sources: Commanders agree to 3-year, $24M deal with Andrew Wylie
Washington, DC48 minutes ago
Sources: Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to Chiefs on $80M deal
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
How strategy for Panthers, Bears changes after No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Source: Bills agree with ex-Cowboys OL Connor McGovern
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Tennessee leading scorer Rickea Jackson returning for 5th year
Knoxville, TN3 hours ago
South Carolina women cap wire-to-wire No. 1 run in AP Top 25
Columbia, SC3 hours ago
Alabama, Houston atop final AP Top 25 ahead of NCAA tournament
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Sources: Georgia Tech finalizing Damon Stoudamire hire
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy