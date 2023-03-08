Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WGAU

Georgia basketball aims for deep SEC tourney run, ‘Crazier things have happened’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWTAj_0lBnjI1n00

ATHENS -- First-year Georgia coach Mike White started the season with a vision, and now he’s ending it with hope.

The Bulldogs will take the floor at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville looking to break a five-game losing streak and salvage some pride.

Georgia, as the No. 11 seed, has drawn last-place LSU in the Wednesday night late game (9 p.m., SEC Network) in the single-elimination tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) earned their most recent victory against this LSU team (13-18, 2-16) back on Valentine’s Day in Stegeman Coliseum.

Since then, however, both the team and the arena have been falling part, with graduation ceremonies recently canceled in Stegeman on account of a piece of the ceiling falling last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, White’s program has fallen five times in a row, and now they’l be tasked to get up one final time with hopes of a miracle SEC tourney run.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Spring usage of Javon Bullard, Jalon Walker could be telling for Georgia football defense
Athens, GA5 hours ago
What makes Brock Vandagriff the most interesting Georgia football quarterback this spring
Athens, GA6 hours ago
Police in Louisiana ID man seen with Nathan Millard
Baton Rouge, LA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jeremiah Smith: Nation’s No. 1 WR reflects on UGA visit, Ohio State commitment and Dylan Raiola
Athens, GA6 hours ago
Parents of murdered Jefferson football star file lawsuit
Lawrenceville, GA11 hours ago
Final week of early voting begins today
Athens, GA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy