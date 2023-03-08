Open in App
A joyful noise

By News Staff,

5 days ago
A joyful noise
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBGOW_0lBnjDcA00 The African Children’s Choir performed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church on Friday, March 3 with a concert that was free to the public. The choir is made up of youth, ages 9-12, from Uganda. The choir is a program of Music for Life, a Christian organization that provides education and resources to impoverished children in Africa. The youth choir performed a program that included many traditional church hymns along with African dance and drums. — Standard-Radio Post/Brent Burgess
