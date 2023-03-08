Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary LEGO Sets Include Buildable Poop

Jurassic Park hit theaters on June 11th, 1993, which means that the beloved franchise will turn 30 this year. LEGO is celebrating with five new sets based on iconic scenes from the film. One of them even includes a buildable pile of dinosaur poop with a toxic berry element inside. What a time to be alive.

All five new Jurassic Park LEGO sets will launch in June of 2023, and it appears that the Jurassic Park Visitor Center set will be available to pre-order today, March 8th. Links will be updated / added as needed, so stay tuned to this page for new info.

Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack (76961) - $129.99: This 693-piece set allows fans to "perform tests and check on the dinosaur eggs in the incubator with Dr. Henry Wu and Ray Arnold. Take a break in the kitchen for a quick snack with Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, Tim and Lex Murphy before the T. rex and Velociraptor cause total chaos." Pre-order at LEGO.com and here on Amazon .

Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery (76960) - $79.99: This 512-piece set allows you to hop in the Jurassic Park Jeep with minifigures of John Hammond, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant to take a look at a Brachiosaurs up close.

Jurassic Park Triceratops Research (76959) - $49.99: This 281-piece set is the one with the big pile of LEGO sh*t. Relive the magic moment with minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm along with a Triceratops, buildable Jurassic Park Ford Explorer, and "a shovel element to scoop the hidden toxic berry element from the buildable dinosaur poop". See at LEGO.com .

Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape (76957 ) - $39.99: This 137-piece set features a dinosaur pen with a breakout function, a winch to lower food to the Velociraptor figure, and minifigures of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon. Note that this set also includes a dinosaur poop element, but it isn't buildable. See at LEGO.com .

Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush (76958) - $19.99: This 211-piece set includes a Dilophosaurus figure, a buildable Jurassic Park Jeep, a Dennis Nedry minifigure, and a small jungle build. Naturally, it also includes a Barbasol can as an accessory. See at LEGO.com .

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest new LEGO set releases right here . One of them is the The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set that launched this morning and new Star Wars: The Mandalorian LEGO sets inspired by Season 3 of the series on Disney+.