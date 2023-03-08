Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Nigerian woman who ran prostitution ring extradited to Italy

By Reuters,

5 days ago

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - A Nigerian woman who has been wanted in Italy since 2010 has been flown from Abuja back to Rome where she has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including running a prostitution ring, Italian police said on Wednesday.

Joy Jeff, who is 48, was one of the few women on Italy's most-wanted list, police said in a statement, describing her as a prominent figure in the Nigerian mafia.

The extradition was facilitated by a treaty signed by Nigeria and Italy in 2020. She was arrested in Nigeria on June 4, 2022, on an international warrant issued by Italy, the statement said.

Italian investigators in the eastern city of Ancona said Jeff played a leading role in trafficking women to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, where they were forced into prostitution by violence and threats. She has been convicted in her absence.

Video released by the Italian police showed the woman being flown from the Nigerian capital Abuja to Ciampino airport in Rome where she was taken away in a wheelchair by police.

"Africa today is a strategic location when looking for fugitives and fighting organised crime," said Vittorio Rizzi, an Italian police chief responsible for international coordination.

Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL21 hours ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Jury weighing death penalty for NY bike path attacker tells judge it can't reach unanimous decision
Manhattan, NY1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy