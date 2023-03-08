Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
TMZ

WWE Exec Goes Viral For Talking Liv Morgan's Ear Off At Knicks Game

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEKNP_0lBnibZH00
Courtesy of NBA
UPDATE

12:06 PM PT -- Liv Morgan just addressed the viral moment on WWE's "The Bump" ... saying she had no idea the cameras were rolling during her conversation with Justin Scalise .

Liv says Justin was explaining something to her as she watched the game ... and she was only half listening at the time.

Liv says she apologized to Justin over the reaction online ... and he's been a good sport about it.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan appeared annoyed and uninterested as some dude chatted her up at the Knicks game on Tuesday ... but as it turns out, that guy is a WWE executive!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the dude who went viral for talking a mile a minute as the Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden is Justin Scalise, the wrestling org.'s senior vice president for live events.

A clip of Scalise and Morgan's courtside interaction was quickly clipped and posted on social media ... with many assuming he was trying to shoot his shot with the wrestler.

That wasn't the case ... but that didn't stop Twitter users from posting memes and poking fun about how Scalise was probably trying to impress Liv with his NFT and crypto knowledge.

Morgan was a VIP guest at the game ... just a few days before she's slated to enter the squared circle at WWE's Road to WrestleMania Supershow at MSG on Sunday.

LIV MORGAN HOT SHOTS

Click Image to Open Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7KRG_0lBnibZH00

She got a ton of special perks on Tuesday -- including a custom jersey, video board shout-out and pics with the Knicks' dance team.

Originally Published -- 7:44 AM PT

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy