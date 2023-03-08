WWE Exec Goes Viral For Talking Liv Morgan's Ear Off At Knicks Game

Courtesy of NBA

UPDATE

12:06 PM PT -- Liv Morgan just addressed the viral moment on WWE's "The Bump" ... saying she had no idea the cameras were rolling during her conversation with Justin Scalise .

Liv says Justin was explaining something to her as she watched the game ... and she was only half listening at the time.

Liv says she apologized to Justin over the reaction online ... and he's been a good sport about it.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan appeared annoyed and uninterested as some dude chatted her up at the Knicks game on Tuesday ... but as it turns out, that guy is a WWE executive!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the dude who went viral for talking a mile a minute as the Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden is Justin Scalise, the wrestling org.'s senior vice president for live events.

A clip of Scalise and Morgan's courtside interaction was quickly clipped and posted on social media ... with many assuming he was trying to shoot his shot with the wrestler.

That wasn't the case ... but that didn't stop Twitter users from posting memes and poking fun about how Scalise was probably trying to impress Liv with his NFT and crypto knowledge.

Morgan was a VIP guest at the game ... just a few days before she's slated to enter the squared circle at WWE's Road to WrestleMania Supershow at MSG on Sunday.

LIV MORGAN HOT SHOTS

Click Image to Open Gallery

She got a ton of special perks on Tuesday -- including a custom jersey, video board shout-out and pics with the Knicks' dance team.

Originally Published -- 7:44 AM PT