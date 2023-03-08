Open in App
TMZ

Grab a Dog DNA Kit from This Woman-Owned Brand

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrVV4_0lBniChE00

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In celebration of International Women's Day, women-owned brand DNA my Dog is holding a sale on their dog DNA kits to help you become a better pet parent .

This DNA kit may not inform you of your pet's ancestry Maury Povich-style, but it does give you further insight into your pup's DNA composition, breed mix, personality traits, predisposition to disease, and more. It also provides you with your dog's genetic health concerns, allowing you to come up with a better care plan for them and be in the running of being the Best Parent Ever — even though you probably already are.

The process is fast, easy, and painless. All you have to do is get a cheek swab of your dog, return the sample to the lab, and in two weeks or less, you'll get a full report of pretty much everything you need to know about your pet.

You can grab this dog DNA kit for $60 a pop.

Prices subject to change.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy