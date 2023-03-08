Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Registration opens for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

5 days ago
Registration has opened for the 54th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Runners and walkers throughout Atlanta, across the country, and around the world can now sign up to be a part of Atlanta’s largest race on the Fourth of July.

This week’s registration is open to more than 30,000 members of the Atlanta Track Club before it opens to non-members on March 15.

Atlanta Track Club members will get guaranteed entry at a fixed price of $42, and they will be placed no lower than start wave M.

Non-member registration starts at $50 and entry will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Anyone who signs up for an Atlanta Track Club membership prior to registering will be eligible for all member benefits including the lowest price and the guaranteed wave placement. Registration will remain open until June 4 or until the race reaches capacity.

“We expect a sold-out crowd on July 4,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the Peachtree. “Whether you are getting ready for your first Peachtree or your 50th Peachtree, we look forward to showing you why Atlanta is known as Running City USA.”

The AJC Peachtree Road Race has been an Atlanta tradition since 1970. The 10K race begins at Lenox Square and finishes in Piedmont Park, where finishers are handed this year’s race T-shirt.

The race is widely attended by runners from around the world.

