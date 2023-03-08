Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Georgia basketball aims for deep SEC tourney run, ‘Crazier things have happened’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ee86w_0lBnemQ600

ATHENS -- First-year Georgia coach Mike White started the season with a vision, and now he’s ending it with hope.

The Bulldogs will take the floor at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville looking to break a five-game losing streak and salvage some pride.

Georgia, as the No. 11 seed, has drawn last-place LSU in the Wednesday night late game (9 p.m., SEC Network) in the single-elimination tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) earned their most recent victory against this LSU team (13-18, 2-16) back on Valentine’s Day in Stegeman Coliseum.

Since then, however, both the team and the arena have been falling part, with graduation ceremonies recently canceled in Stegeman on account of a piece of the ceiling falling last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, White’s program has fallen five times in a row, and now they’l be tasked to get up one final time with hopes of a miracle SEC tourney run.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Spring usage of Javon Bullard, Jalon Walker could be telling for Georgia football defense
Athens, GA5 hours ago
Georgia standouts share why 2022 win over Oregon was crucial: ‘We had a lot to prove’
Athens, GA11 hours ago
What makes Brock Vandagriff the most interesting Georgia football quarterback this spring
Athens, GA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jeremiah Smith: Nation’s No. 1 WR reflects on UGA visit, Ohio State commitment and Dylan Raiola
Athens, GA6 hours ago
UGA senior suffers brain hemorrhage while on spring break trip in Mexico
Asheville, NC3 hours ago
12-year-old girl banned from metro Atlanta Walmart for eating a sucker without paying for it
Milton, GA11 hours ago
Family fears 25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months was kidnapped
Lilburn, GA1 hour ago
3 people shot, 1 airlifted to hospital after altercation in park
Covington, GA1 day ago
Dunwoody police say couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
Fountain included in planned Sandy Springs Veterans Park despite some objection
Sandy Springs, GA2 days ago
New path to make it easier to walk near Perimeter Mall
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
Hall County UPS supervisor accused of stealing items worth over $25K from company, deputies say
Gainesville, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy