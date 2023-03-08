Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Scout team success has Gunner Stockton ready to compete for Georgia starting quarterback job

By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MW3iI_0lBnekee00

Being the youngest quarterback at Georgia, you’d be forgiven for discounting Gunner Stockton in the upcoming quarterback derby. Carson Beck has spent two more years in college compared to Stockton while Brock Vandagriff is a redshirt sophomore.

But overlooking Stockton because he doesn’t have the experience of Beck or the 5-star ranking of Vandagriff would be a mistake. Stockton spent much of his freshman season making a big impression on his teammates and coaches.

After Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU, Kirby Smart gushed first about Stockton and how he played on the scout team for Georgia.

“We got one that took a black jersey off and took hits all week so he could be Max (Duggan),” Smart said. “And Gunner Stockton said, Coach, take my shirt off. I’ll take the hits.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Reports: Georgia Tech hiring former NBA standout Damon Stoudamire as next basketball coach
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WWE’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler returns to Memphis to continue recovery after stroke
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Crews break ground on southside trail of Atlanta Beltline
Atlanta, GA37 minutes ago
Grady Memorial Hospital’s new outpatient surgery and oncology center opens
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Issue with anti-icing system causes Delta flight to return to Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Otis Taylor, legendary WR for Kansas City Chiefs, dead at 80
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pet zebra attacks owner
Circleville, OH3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy