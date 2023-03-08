Scout team success has Gunner Stockton ready to compete for Georgia starting quarterback job

Being the youngest quarterback at Georgia, you’d be forgiven for discounting Gunner Stockton in the upcoming quarterback derby. Carson Beck has spent two more years in college compared to Stockton while Brock Vandagriff is a redshirt sophomore.

But overlooking Stockton because he doesn’t have the experience of Beck or the 5-star ranking of Vandagriff would be a mistake. Stockton spent much of his freshman season making a big impression on his teammates and coaches.

After Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU, Kirby Smart gushed first about Stockton and how he played on the scout team for Georgia.

“We got one that took a black jersey off and took hits all week so he could be Max (Duggan),” Smart said. “And Gunner Stockton said, Coach, take my shirt off. I’ll take the hits.”

