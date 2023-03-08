The Mandalorian: Bo Katan Trends After Explosive New Episode

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is off and running with the new season and the people can't get enough of Bo-Katan Kryze . On social media, the character is trending after the latest episode's debut and it's not hard to see why. Kate Sackhoff has been playing the part for a while now, and viewers are hoping for even more as this season of the Disney+ favorite continues. She got to handle some wicked action scenes this week, which would have been a delight on their own. But, the idea of her being around with Grogu and Din is just too enticing to pass up. At any rate, expect to see a bunch more Bo-Katan as the show continues onward this year. Check out what the fans are saying down below!

"I've lived in this woman's skin for a long time now," Sackhoff previously told Empire Magazine . "One of the things that Jon [Favreau] and I focus on is where she is in the moment , what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel." As far as making the jump to live-action, Sackhoff expressed how her collaborators respect "the craft, and the years that I have put in. I really do know her - her pain is my pain. When she experiences something, I really feel it."

Did you love this week's episode? Let us know in the comments down below!

