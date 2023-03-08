New court filing in $2B Powerball lawsuit claims to have identified man who stole winning ticket

Lawyers for the man currently suing the declared winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot now say they have identified the man who stole the ticket from its rightful owner.

A dispute has been ongoing since a man was declared the winner of the multi-billion dollar prize after the ticket was sold in Altadena last November.

State lottery officials have denied the claim that the winning ticket was stolen and say they are confident in their process for vetting winners.