Memphis to release new video, audio in Tyre Nichols police murder probe

Memphis officials planned to release a trove of additional video and audio evidence in connection with the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, a day after it was announced that a seventh officer was fired for their role in the brutal encounter.

The developments came as the city’s chief legal officer Jennifer Sink told city council members Tuesday that an eighth police employee would have also been fired in connection with the Jan. 7 deadly beating of the unarmed black man, but he had retired during an internal probe.

Five of the six named officers who were fired in connection with Nichols’ death are facing second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and other charges after being caught on camera pummeling Nichols after a traffic stop that Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis had labeled “very questionable.”

The officers were part of a since dismantled controversial street crimes unit . The Department of Justice said Wednesday its Community Oriented Policing Services Unit was widening a federal probe into the police department to include an examination of the “appropriateness of the use of specialized units” nationwide.

Memphis, meanwhile, was set to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the dubious traffic stop and fatal beating Wednesday, to compliment bodycam and security footage released in January of the 29-year-old FedEx worker being beaten, pepper sprayed and Tasered by multiple officers, according to Sink.

The city lawyer revealed that an administrative investigation into 13 members of the police department and four members of the fire department was complete.

Previously released footage showed Nichols was pulled over at a red light by cops. The officers, who are also black, had guns drawn and pulled Nichols out of the car.

“I didn’t do anything,” the father said, as officers wrestled him to the ground.

After an officer is heard calling for Nichols to be tased, he broke away from their grip and ran from a cop who was firing the electroshock weapon at him.

When the former officers caught up with Nichols, they administered a savage, three-minute beating in which he was repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with a baton, while he desperately screamed for his mother.

Afterward, the officers were seen boasting about the attack as Nichols remained handcuffed on the ground, writhing in pain, as paramedics milling about appeared to wait 20 minutes before rendering significant aid.

Nichols died three days later.

Ex- cops Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty to murdering the unarmed man. AP

Nichols’ death set off a series of protests. AP

Police later said they had pulled Nichols over for reckless driving, but officials later said there was no apparent rationale for the traffic stop.

A federal civil rights investigation and a probe by Shelby County District Attorney’s Office remained underway.

