Open in App
Memphis, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Memphis to release new video, audio in Tyre Nichols police murder probe

By Jesse O’Neill,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T10a6_0lBneBxL00

Memphis officials planned to release a trove of additional video and audio evidence in connection with the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, a day after it was announced that a seventh officer was fired for their role in the brutal encounter.

The developments came as the city’s chief legal officer Jennifer Sink told city council members Tuesday that an eighth police employee would have also been fired in connection with the Jan. 7 deadly beating of the unarmed black man, but he had retired during an internal probe.

Five of the six named officers who were fired in connection with Nichols’ death are facing second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and other charges after being caught on camera pummeling Nichols after a traffic stop that Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis had labeled “very questionable.”

The officers were part of a since dismantled controversial street crimes unit . The Department of Justice said Wednesday its Community Oriented Policing Services Unit was widening a federal probe into the police department to include an examination of the “appropriateness of the use of specialized units” nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWSwZ_0lBneBxL00
Memphis was set to release some 20 hours of new video and audio evidence in connection with the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday.
via REUTERS

Memphis, meanwhile, was set to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the dubious traffic stop and fatal beating Wednesday, to compliment bodycam and security footage released in January of the 29-year-old FedEx worker being beaten, pepper sprayed and Tasered by multiple officers, according to Sink.

The city lawyer revealed that an administrative investigation into 13 members of the police department and four members of the fire department was complete.

Previously released footage showed Nichols was pulled over at a red light by cops. The officers, who are also black, had guns drawn and pulled Nichols out of the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPzMq_0lBneBxL00
A seventh officer was fired in connection with the brutal beating, and another retired amid an internal investigation, officials said Tuesday.
via REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3sQt_0lBneBxL00
The officers, who are also black, had guns drawn and pulled Nichols out of the car.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3085Rj_0lBneBxL00
The cops beat Nichols for three minutes when he was repeatedly punched and kicked while he screamed for his mother.
AP

“I didn’t do anything,” the father said, as officers wrestled him to the ground.

After an officer is heard calling for Nichols to be tased, he broke away from their grip and ran from a cop who was firing the electroshock weapon at him.

When the former officers caught up with Nichols, they administered a savage, three-minute beating in which he was repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with a baton, while he desperately screamed for his mother.

Afterward, the officers were seen boasting about the attack as Nichols remained handcuffed on the ground, writhing in pain, as paramedics milling about appeared to wait 20 minutes before rendering significant aid.

Nichols died three days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Taa9b_0lBneBxL00
Ex- cops Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty to murdering the unarmed man.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3YhQ_0lBneBxL00
Nichols died three days after the attack.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqhSu_0lBneBxL00
Nichols’ death set off a series of protests.
AP

Police later said they had pulled Nichols over for reckless driving, but officials later said there was no apparent rationale for the traffic stop.

A federal civil rights investigation and a probe by Shelby County District Attorney’s Office remained underway.

With Post wires

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Syracuse man arrested for evading police, criminal possession of crack cocaine in Auburn
Auburn, NY3 hours ago
Slaying suspect may be trying to sabotage his own murder trial, Syracuse defense lawyer warns
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Student allegedly brought handgun to school
Baldwinsville, NY21 hours ago
8-year-old witness to testify at Syracuse double-murder trial
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Cortland County woman charged with Welfare Fraud
Willet, NY4 hours ago
State Police Arrest 3 More In Madison County Home Invasion And Robbery
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Syracuse man accused of assaulting wife and endangering a young child
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Two men are shot multiple times on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Fulton couple arrested after CPS finds 2-month-old not being fed, weighing only 6 pounds
Fulton, NY3 days ago
15- and 18-year-olds arrested for home invasion and attack; 3 more on run, troopers say
Hamilton, NY5 days ago
Syracuse Police: Missing man found safe
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
Police: Missing Syracuse man may be in danger
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
DA’s office digs in against unanimous appellate court to keep 15-year-old’s murder conviction
Syracuse, NY5 days ago
One person sent to Syracuse following Watertown crash
Watertown, NY3 days ago
Woman accused of stealing alcohol from Whitesboro drugstore
Whitesboro, NY3 days ago
One person missing after Utica fire
Utica, NY21 hours ago
Two Phelps residents charged with child welfare endangerment after kid ingested drugs
Phelps, NY4 days ago
Juvenile breaks out of transport vehicle at Oneida County Correctional
Oriskany, NY5 days ago
Car on fire, 3-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-690 in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 2/24 thru 3/10/2023
Oswego, NY3 days ago
Upstate NY concert venue breaks silence on stampede that led to 3 deaths
Syracuse, NY8 hours ago
Third victim from Main Street Armory stampede dies
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
4-star Elijah Moore remains committed to Syracuse basketball, that’s huge
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
1 treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in North Utica
Utica, NY2 days ago
With Syracuse coaches out recruiting, Jim Boeheim hits the road for another visit
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse named best bar town in America; Barstool’s Dave Portnoy to host pub crawl
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Sale in the works for three Green National apartments in Syracuse, including the Skyline
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Closure of Jamesville Correctional threatens sanctity of Onondaga burial site
Jamesville, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy