Harry, Meghan ‘won’t appear on palace balcony’ if they attend coronation: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony if they decide to go to King Charles’ coronation, according to a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who have officially received their invitations to the May ceremony — are not expected to have a formal role in the coronation if they make the trip from their California home base to the UK, The Sun reported .

It’s likely they won’t be involved in the family procession, and subsequently won’t appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royals.

Reps for the exiled royals have said “an immediate decision” on whether they will make the 5,000-mile trip “will not be disclosed.”

The coronation drama is the latest sign of discord among the royals since the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The move resulted in conflict and bad blood and was what ultimately led to their absence from the palace balcony at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer.

Charles is set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for the Sussexes, as it marks their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

It comes just days after the pair were handed somewhat of an eviction notice by Charles, who had asked the couple to “vacate” Frogmore Cottage.

Charles kickstarted the eviction process from the plush five-bedroom property back in January — just one day after Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare” hit the shelves.

The pair were gifted the home by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September aged 96, as a wedding present.

The former “Suits” actress and Harry now reside in their $14 million Montecito, Calif. mansion with Archie and daughter Lilibet, one.

Frogmore Cottage will now be going to Prince Andrew, who reportedly has been evicted from Windsor Castle and his residences at Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s role in his brother’s coronation has also been thrust into doubt this week, as it’s been reported that the Duke of York may be banned from wearing his ceremonial robes .

A source told the Mirror that the Duke of York was “left completely in the dark” over the dress code for the upcoming celebration, while other members of the royal family have already been told the specifics.

“Andrew is furious. He’s already not playing a part and now he feels he is being disrespected and dictated to over something he is fully entitled to [wear],” the insider added.