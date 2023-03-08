Open in App
St. John’s vs. Butler pick, odds: Take Red Storm at MSG

By Howie Kussoy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Tgrd_0lBne5kE00

It’d be a shock if either of these teams took the Big East title, but someone has to move onto Round 2. Look for St. John’s use a virtual home court to their advantage during this one.

Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. Butler
How to watch


Gametime : 3 p.m. ET

TV : FS1

Live Stream : Fox Sports+, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

St. John’s (-5.5) over Butler

Madison Square Garden will help.

A matchup with the Big East’s worst offense matters more for a Red Storm defense which forced the Bulldogs into 22 turnovers in a 16-point win in Queens.

Disaster looms in Round 2 for a St. John’s squad which has gone 2-13 in Quad 1 and 2 games this season, but Mike Anderson’s latest underwhelming season should add one more soft win, having gone 15-1 in Quad 3 and 4 games.

