New York Post

Wild video captures brawl on Southwest flight after passenger bumps into mom

By Yaron Steinbuch,

5 days ago

Crazy video captures a passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight attacking a fellow flier — swinging punches at him and holding him in a headlock for “aggressively” bumping into his wife.

The brawl erupted Monday on a flight from Dallas to Phoenix when the attacker, who was with his wife and kids, accused a heavily tattooed man of being aggressive, WFAA reported .

The video shows the unhinged dad attacking the other man while other passengers try to separate them, yelling, “Do not hit him again,” “Let go of him” and “Stop it now.”

But the assailant flies off the handle.

“You a p—-, you a p—-,” he shouts at the victim.

The woman who recorded the fracas told Fox News Digital that when the tattooed passenger accidentally bumped into the man’s wife, “he started mouthing off.”

A Southwest Airlines passenger confronts another man who apparently bumped into his wife on a flight from Dallas to Phoenix.
Desert Honey's Sweet Tees

She told the outlet that the dad punched the other man “four to five times” before she started to record the action.

When things settled a bit, the assailant claimed his victim approached his family “aggressively.”

“I will sit down in jail for you approaching my family. I will die for my family,” he says in another video. “Don’t play with my family! That’s why I beat your ass!”

The unhinged man throws punches at the heavily tattooed passenger.
Desert Honey's Sweet Tees

Witnesses said both men were escorted off the plane, but the Dallas Police Department said no one was arrested, according to Fox News Digital.

“We commend our Crew for managing the situation as Safety professionals while also ensuring the comfort of the other passengers in the cabin,” a Southwest rep told The Post on Wednesday in an email.

“We don’t have further details to share, except that the flight arrived on-time and as scheduled,” the statement added.

He then puts him in a headlock as other passengers try to separate the two men.
Desert Honey's Sweet Tees

Southwest made other headlines in recent days.

On Sunday, passengers on a flight from Havana, Cuba, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were forced to evacuate after a bird strike caused smoke to fill the cabin.

The Boeing 737, which had 147 passengers and six crew members onboard, landed safely back in Havana.

And two days earlier, a passenger aboard a flight from Maryland to North Carolina passed out due to turbulence while others were left vomiting.

