Jason Sudeikis, ex Keeley Hazell keep their distance at ‘Ted Lasso’ premiere
By Leah Bitsky,
5 days ago
Jason Sudeikis and his ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell kept their distance at the “Ted Lasso” Season 3 premiere Tuesday.
The co-stars walked the red carpet separately at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles and did not pose for any photos together — with Hazell, 36, even avoiding joining Sudeikis, 47, in a group shot with their castmates.
Sudeikis, who leads the acclaimed Apple TV+ show, dressed in character for the event in a colorful tracksuit over a white button-down shirt and tie with sneakers.
Meanwhile, Hazell, who plays Bex, wore black slacks and a blazer layered over a sheer blouse. She finished the look with loafers and a few chunky rings.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum and the former Page 3 model first worked together on 2014’s “Horrible Bosses 2,” but they did not start seeing each other romantically until 2021, when they were photographed kissing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The pair reportedly broke up in May 2022 over their conflicting schedules, though sources told Page Six at the time that they would continue to see each other casually.
The current status of their relationship is unclear, and a spokesperson for Sudeikis did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. Hazell’s rep had no comment.
