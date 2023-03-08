Jason Sudeikis, ex Keeley Hazell keep their distance at ‘Ted Lasso’ premiere

Jason Sudeikis and his ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell kept their distance at the “Ted Lasso” Season 3 premiere Tuesday.

The co-stars walked the red carpet separately at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles and did not pose for any photos together — with Hazell, 36, even avoiding joining Sudeikis, 47, in a group shot with their castmates.

Sudeikis, who leads the acclaimed Apple TV+ show, dressed in character for the event in a colorful tracksuit over a white button-down shirt and tie with sneakers.

Meanwhile, Hazell, who plays Bex, wore black slacks and a blazer layered over a sheer blouse. She finished the look with loafers and a few chunky rings.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and the former Page 3 model first worked together on 2014’s “Horrible Bosses 2,” but they did not start seeing each other romantically until 2021, when they were photographed kissing on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair reportedly broke up in May 2022 over their conflicting schedules, though sources told Page Six at the time that they would continue to see each other casually.

The current status of their relationship is unclear, and a spokesperson for Sudeikis did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. Hazell’s rep had no comment.

Keeley was the first woman Sudeikis dated since his breakup from his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde , with whom he shares two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

He and the “House” alum, 38, announced the end their seven-year engagement in November 2020.

Wilde proceeded to date Harry Styles for two years, but they ultimately split last November amid drama surrounding their 2022 film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Sudeikis and Wilde had a rocky relationship following their breakup.

In April 2022, the “Booksmart” director was served with legal papers from her former fiancé while giving a presentation.

While a source told Page Six that Wilde was “mortified” by the timing, another insider insisted the “We’re the Millers” actor never intended to have the documents delivered so publicly.

The exes were also wrapped up in a nasty custody battle over their kids .

Despite their drama, Sudeikis and Wilde seem to be on better terms these days, as they were seen hugging it out in January.