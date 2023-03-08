Priscilla Presley suits up for first red carpet since daughter Lisa Marie’s death

The King of Rock and Roll’s widow is back on the red carpet.

On Tuesday, Priscilla Presley looked sharp in a classic black pantsuit for her first formal appearance since daughter Lisa Marie’s death on Jan. 12.

The stunning redhead, 77, attended a special screening and conversation for her upcoming Netflix series, “Agent Elvis,” layering a white button-up beneath her black blazer and slacks.

Presley, who’s long favored suited styles for major carpets, accessorized with a sparkling statement necklace and black pumps that offered a peek at her lace tights beneath.

She co-created the show and voices herself in the animated comedy.

Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and Don Cheadle are also voice actors on the adult show, which hits Netflix on March 17.

Priscilla wore a black pantsuit and white button-up shirt for the event. Getty Images for Neflix

She cut a sharp figure on the carpet. Getty Images for Neflix

Priscilla isn’t the only member of the family finding fame on TV; her granddaughter Riley Keough, 33, is currently starring in “Daisy Jones & The Six,” the costumes for which pay tribute to Elvis in several sweet, subtle ways.

Keough’s titular character wears two coats designed by Melody Sabatasso , who created jumpsuits for her late grandfather. In the show, Daisy also rocks out with a replica of a guitar strap worn by Elvis during his “’68 Comeback Special.”

Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Rick Diamond

The Presley family celebrated together at the “Elvis” premiere last year, with Priscilla and Lisa Marie coordinating in similar suited styles. FilmMagic

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Priscilla and Riley will be celebrating their recent roles together anytime soon.

Just days after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla filed a petition in LA questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust and estate, which named Keough as controller.

Now, reports claim that Keough and her grandmother “aren’t communicating” and are “gearing up” for a long court battle.

Lisa Marie’s longtime friend previously told Page Six, “Riley and Priscilla are not talking . Their relationship is changing.”