Hugh Grant flipped out at ‘nice local woman’ on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ set

He made a Hugh-ge mistake.

Hugh Grant admitted to misdirecting his anger and flipping out at a “nice local woman” while filming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eye line on day one,” the actor, 62, told Total Film magazine ( via Yahoo! News ).

”I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better.”

Grant continued, “Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl.”

The “Love Actually” star called his temper tantrum “terrible” and explained that his episode ended with “a lot of groveling.”

“I did a Christian Bale,” Grant joked, referencing when the fellow actor was famously caught on tape aggressively yelling at a “Terminator: Salvation” crew member in 2009. Afterward, Bale, 49, apologized profusely and called his actions “inexcusable.”

The actor said he assumed the woman was a studio executive who should have known better. Aidan Monaghan – © 2023 Par. Pics. TM Hasbro.

Grant said there was a lot of “groveling” after his meltdown. Paramount

This unfortunately isn’t the first time Grant has had a meltdown, as he’s previously admitted to occasionally having a short fuse.

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart famously called Grant one of the worst guests he ever had on his show, referring to the actor as “a big pain in the ass.”

Grant owned up to having a bad showing, telling Andy Cohen in 2015, “He wasn’t entirely wrong.”

Grant has admitted to having temper tantrums in the past. GC Images

Jon Stewart called him one of his worst guests on “The Daily Show.” Getty Images for Paramount Pictured

He added, “I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one. So he’s absolutely right.”

Grant stars in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” alongside Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Regé-Jean Page.

The British movie star spoke about why he was drawn to the project back in December, telling Collider that he liked that the script was “about losers.”

Grant compared his latest outburst to Christian Bale’s notorious temper tantrum. GC Images

“This little band of comrades, they’re all a bit crap. [Pine’s character is] not great at being a bard. And the magician, played by Justice, is really bad. What do they call magicians in ‘Dungeons & Dragons?’ Sorcerer. He’s not much good,” he told the website.

”And Michelle’s character has been thrown out of whatever. What is she? Barbarian. And is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. And I responded to that loser-ish thing about this little band.”

He concluded, “Maybe that’s an English predilection. We love a loser.”

The movie hits theaters on March 31.