Ron Klain tells Indiana Democrats he’s not eyeing a Senate bid

Ron Klain w ill not seek Indiana 's Senate seat in 2024 , which is already shaping up to be one of the most contentious primaries in the next election cycle.

The state's Democratic Party is looking for a national figure to represent it in a race likely to be dominated by Republicans. However, Klain, who recently retired as President Joe Biden 's White House chief of staff, told Indiana Democrats that he is not interested in the position, instead taking the time to reconnect with family following the death of his mother.

"Absolutely not,” Klain told Politico about a potential Senate run. “I’ve never run for anything in my life.”

The seat is open after Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) announced he was stepping down to run for governor. Since then, several people have declined to run for the Senate seat, including Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN). Instead, she announced she is retiring from politics at the end of her term, after serving as an independent voice among conservative lawmakers.

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels (R-IN) also announced he would not run for office as he did not think it was the right decision for his career. He served as Purdue University's president but retired in 2022, stoking speculation that he was running for Senate. If he had entered the race, he would have likely faced strong criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have previously called him a RINO — "Republican in Name Only."

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is the only high-profile Republican to announce their candidacy for 2024. He said he wants to bring a fresh brand of conservatism to the upper chamber, where Democrats hold a slight majority.

However, Klain hopes Republicans look elsewhere for their nominee.

“I think it’s a winnable race with the right candidate who can rally rising support in the ring counties around Indy, plus pull back some lost voters in places like Kokomo, Anderson, New Castle,” Klain said. “I think Banks is too extreme for the state.”

To put any speculation to rest, Klain tweeted , "Come on @INDems let's find some great candidates to run for US Senate."

Indiana Democrats are wasting no time seeking their 2024 nominee, which is why they eyed Klain due to his work with both former President Barack Obama and Biden.

"Ron Klain would give Hoosier Democrats an incredible shot in the arm and a legitimate chance to win the open Senate seat,” Kip Tew, former state Democratic Party chairman who helped turn Indiana blue for Obama in 2008, said. “He would be an outstanding candidate, but more importantly, he would be a terrific United States senator and help make the institution a better place.”

Some of Klain's Democratic allies made pitches to him in private to encourage a Senate run, to no avail.

"I thought with his profile, he would have been an excellent candidate,” former state congressman Baron Hill said. “I knew it was going to be a long shot.”

Indiana is set to be one of the top battleground states for the 2024 Senate race. Despite a more successful win than expected in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are up against a tougher fight this election cycle. Of the 33 Senate seats up for election, 23 are held by Democrats.

The presidential race is shaping up to be a two-battle arena, one between Trump and Republicans and the other likely between Trump and Biden, both of who will be in their 80s at the end of their term if either wins in 2024.

Klain has supported Biden for reelection, touting his geopolitical and domestic policy experience.

"Judge his record. Look at what he’s put together," Klain said. "With that age comes a lot of experience and a lot of wisdom."

However, he said voters should gear up for another Trump-Biden showdown.

"There’s every reason to believe that Donald Trump will be the nominee of the Republican Party in 2024," Klain said. "There’s only one person who’s ever beaten Donald Trump, and his name is Joe Biden. And the people who have doubts about his candidacy better have a damn good answer for who is going to beat Donald Trump."