A reading of more than 200,000 jobs added in February would be the Fed's trigger for a big March rate hike, Barclays says

The Fed is watching wage growth in the services sector. izikMd/Getty Images

The Fed will likely upsize its March rate hike if the February jobs report shows 200,00 or more jobs added, Barclays said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony this week signaled the Fed is open to bigger moves.

ADP's survey of private hiring at 242,00 was above expectations of 200,000.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to upsizing the central bank's March interest-rate increase, and a strong February US jobs report due this week could pull policymakers over the threshold, Barclays said Wednesday.

Stocks sold off Tuesday after Powell told the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, DC, that the Federal Open Market Committee would be ready to increase the pace of rate hikes if warranted by the "totality" of economic data. The S&P 500 fell by 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 575 points.

"Although the March FOMC decision remains data dependent, Chair Powell's Senate testimony increases the likelihood that the committee will hike 50 basis points in March and signal a higher [rate] peak," Marc Giannoni, chief US economist at Barclays, wrote in a research note.

"Specifically, we think the bar for such a move is significantly lower, with an NFP gain of more than 200,000 a month a highly plausible trigger," he said.

On Wednesday, stocks were trading mixed after ADP said private employers in February hired 242,000 people, outstripping expectations of 200,000 jobs. Annual pay for workers staying at jobs was up 7.2%. Investors on Tuesday quickly pushed up the odds the Fed deliver a rate hike of a half-percentage point after downsizing the pace to 25 basis points last month.

The February jobs report due Friday is expected to show the world's largest economy added 203,000 jobs, with a steady unemployment rate of 3.4%. The January jobs report trounced expectations with growth of 517,000 jobs.

The first federal payrolls report of 2023 indicated disinflationary pressures appeared to have stalled as goods prices moved upward and revisions boosted core inflation in the fourth quarter, the researchers said.

The FOMC has been raising interest rates for nearly one year to guide inflation down to its 2% target. The widely watched CPI report for January had a 6.4% inflation print year over year.

February CPI data are due March 14. Barclays said the Fed would most likely downplay a soft CPI number on the grounds that one month is not informative about inflation's evolution given ongoing pressures on core service inflation from the tight labor market.

"The bottom line is that in the absence of a disappointing February employment release, we think a 50bp hike in March, followed by two additional 25bp hikes in May and June, will become a much more plausible outcome," said Giannoni.

Such moves would put the peak of the Fed's benchmark interest rate at 5.5%-5.75% assuming that after June, the Fed sees sufficient evidence that slowing in employment and wages warrant a pause in rate hikes, Barclays said.

"In such a scenario, the FOMC would most likely look to hold rates higher for longer, calling into question the 25bp cut we are now penciling in for December," said Giannoni.

The fed funds rate currently stands at a range of 4.5%-4.75%.