Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023 By The Martha's Vineyard Times, 5 days ago

By The Martha's Vineyard Times, 5 days ago

March 1, Jacqueline L. Mendez-Diez, trustee of Mendez-Diez Realty Trust, sold 7 The Aerie to LDBT Group LLC for $1,875,000. Feb. 27, Rochelle T. Baker, ...