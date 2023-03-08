Open in App
Who Is Remecca on ‘Night Court’? Meet Stephnie Weir

By Brett White,

5 days ago

Night Court is no stranger to weirdos, and that’s what we love about it. What, you think totally bland people are gonna walk through those courtroom doors? There’s no Night Court unless there’s a self-described werewolf standing next to a sad clown, both of them waiting for their time in front of the judge.

Previous episodes have introduced us to Faith Ford as Abby Stone’s secretive mother and Wendie Malick as an arsonist with the literal hots for Dan Fielding. The latest episode, “Two Peas On a Pod,” adds another weirdo to Night Court’s roster — and this time she’s a podcaster [dramatic sting for effect].

But who is the conniving podcaster on Night Court and where have you seen her before? Hint: you can’t spell “weird” without this actor’s last name.

Who plays the podcaster on Night Court? Meet Stephnie Weir

Stephnie Weir plays the entertainingly named Remecca Monte-Pulciano, and her weird energy fits right in with the Night Court crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6fbc_0lBncVZt00
Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Weir is most well-known for her six seasons as a cast member on Mad TV. Weir has also held down a number of standout recurring roles, like mother-in-law Bonnie on Happy Together, office weirdo Karen on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, radio station manager Jane Goodman on A Million Little Things, and most recently as overwhelmed hockey assistant Marni on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Weir honed her comedy skills at the Second City main stage in Chicago where she frequently performed with her husband, Robert Dassey in the two-person improv show WeirDass.

Who is Remecca on Night Court?

Remecca is the host of The Social Archaeologist (not a real podcast). As the snootily named podcast implies, Remecca is an investigative podcaster who covers true crime and makes everything sound way more ominous than it actually is. For example, Remecca describes a purse-snatching as, “It’s a crisp autumn day. A blur of a man races by a street vendor selling daffodils. Behind me, a cry rings out — ‘My bag! He stole my bag!’ The city feels nothing.”

Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) immediately recognizes Remecca’s voice because Abby Stone is of course in the target demo for a true crime podcast. Abby pitches an episode idea to Remecca, for her to do an episode on Night Court (very Serial Season 3 of her). This doesn’t go well for Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) who almost immediately incriminates himself on a nearly 40-year-old political scam. Oops?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuSPk_0lBncVZt00
Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

Is this the last we’ll see of Remecca on Night Court? Honestly, hopefully not! Night Court is the perfect show for a hilarious weirdo like Weir. With Night Court already guaranteed a return for Season 2 on NBC, it’s always possible that Remecca will return and finish that podcast episode.

New episodes of Night Court premiere on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with episodes streaming next day on Peacock.

