Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Business Insider

Texas and Portland, Oregon, politicians take to Twitter to argue over why Walmart is closing stores

By Alex Bitter,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFXq0_0lBncFhV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d29Yw_0lBncFhV00
Walmart's decision to close all of its Portland, Oregon stores drew a tweet from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

  • The mayor of Portland, Oregon, replied to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's tweet about Walmart leaving the city.
  • Mayor Ted Wheeler pointed out that theft at retailers is a national problem.
  • Walmart has said its closing stores this year for many reasons and hasn't called out retail crime.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, hit back against an accusation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that Walmart is leaving the city because of crime.

On Sunday, Abbott, a Republican, tweeted a link to an article about Walmart's decision to close its last two stores in Portland. The closures, which Walmart first disclosed in late February, will affect 580 workers who are currently employed at the stores. The story noted that Walmart considered various factors in making the closures, including the stores' financial performance. An accompanying video segment quoted a shopper complaining about shoplifting at the store.

Abbott commented on the article, saying, "This is what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law."

Mayor Ted Wheeler replied on Monday, referring to "dozens of Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in recent years."

"The retail industry is changing and retail theft is a national issue," he added. Wheeler, a former Republican, now affiliates with the Democratic Party.

Walmart has routinely shuttered stores over the last several years, including in 2016, when it closed 28 stores in Texas because they were too close to other Walmart locations. This year, the retailer is closing more stores, from Portland to Washington, DC.

Theft at retailers has received more attention as trade groups have reported an increase in crime in the last few years. They say that the problem isn't individual shoplifters but organized retail crime that involves multiple thieves taking large quantities of goods from stores.

Walgreens, for instance, has had to deal with groups of people taking beauty products from its stores, CFO James Kehoe said on an investor call in January 2022.

But one year later, Kehoe told investors that theft rates had dropped in 2022. He added that the company "cried too much" about organized retail crime initially.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC in December that Walmart would close stores and raise prices unless theft at its stores slowed down.

One store in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is set to close this week. A Walmart spokesperson told Insider: "There is no single cause for why a store closes."

But shoppers at the store said that shoplifting had become a problem at the location in recent years. The spokesperson did not comment specifically on whether crime at the store factored into the closure decision.

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another One Bites the Dust: California Loses Yet Another Company This Week to Texas
Allen, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
A tech CEO with $10 million stuck in Silicon Valley Bank says she has 'no idea what's going on'
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
Walmart's $2 Eggs Spark Concerns, Questions
Harrodsburg, KY25 days ago
Walmart is closing all the stores in Portland due the high retail theft and it will affect 600 employees.
Portland, OR8 days ago
Walmart to Open New Grocery Store Location on March 6
Phoenix, AZ22 days ago
Walmart Surprises Shoppers By Banning Single-Use Bags In Connecticut, New York, And Colorado
New York City, NY21 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy