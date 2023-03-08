The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now

Ah, but there’s the totally unsurprising rub. Almost immediately after Jackson received a non-exclusive tag, the Atlanta Falcons said they weren’t interested in his talented services. You know, the top team everyone had linked Jackson to should he have actually departed Baltimore. Huh.
Not long after, a notable group of NFL teams would follow the Falcons’ lead as they essentially turned their pockets inside out, frowned, and said, “Whoops, sorry, we only have lint and a few quarters in change!”
How convenient!
No wonder prominent NFL players were enraged over Jackson’s treatment. They’ve been in the negotiating room. They know what goes on at the table behind the scenes better than we’d ever understand. And if they’re insinuating Jackson’s getting one pulled over on him, we should really start to listen. The way a bunch of squads simultaneously distanced themselves from a difference-maker like Jackson at the jump feels way too fishy for it to just be a happy accident.
But we shouldn’t forget the Ravens’ prominent role in this fiasco. If we did, we’d let the biggest culprit off the hook.
It’s the Ravens who stuck with Greg Roman’s limited offense for another three seasons after Jackson’s MVP campaign and never even tried to evolve. Why have a talent like Jackson if you won’t maximize his abilities? The faulty logic boggles the mind.
It is the Ravens who unnecessarily kept contract negotiations with Jackson at an awkward tone. Really? They played hardball with one of the most important players in franchise history simply because he asked for a fully-guaranteed contract? It doesn’t matter if he was representing himself.
Comments / 0