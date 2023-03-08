Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-Shelf Takes: The Senators' surprise playoff push is fun, but don't get too attached just yet

By Mary Clarke,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lwC2_0lBnZhbu00

Welcome to Top-Shelf Takes, a weekly series from staff writer Mary Clarke all about the NHL. Lace up your skates as we dive deep into the epic highs and lows of this little sport called hockey.

No one saw this run coming from the Ottawa Senators.

On January 22, the Senators’ record stood at 20-23-3. The team was one day removed from the Winnipeg Jets absolutely wiping the floor with them in a 5-1 loss at home. The situation looked dire and with the powerhouses in the Atlantic Division locking down nearly all the playoff spots, it seemed as if the Senators were set to be out of luck.

Since then, however, the Senators have gone 12-4-1. This run over the last month and a half has revitalized their playoff hopes, with the Senators sitting three points out of a wild card spot with 19 games left to play. As the stragglers in the Eastern Conference — namely the Penguins and Islanders — struggle to keep their playoff positions, the Senators (and others) have slowly gained ground in recent weeks.

I’ve talked up the Buffalo Sabres playoff chances before, so it’s only fair that I give the Senators some love here too.

This most recent push by the Senators has been quite impressive. The impetus for it all stems from crucial back-to-back dominant wins against the Detroit Red Wings. Like the Senators, the Red Wings had been keeping pace with the playoff hopeful pack, with those two games against Ottawa a test for the team ahead of the trade deadline.

The Senators won those two games by a combined score of 12-3.

While Ottawa’s recent five-game win streak came to a screeching halt after a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, the Senators are the team to watch right now in the playoff race. A lot of that is thanks to great relief goaltending from Kevin Mandolese and Mads Sogaard after some unfortunate injuries to Ottawa’s netminders. Plus, the Senators offense has started to come alive in the last few weeks due to clutch contributions from Claude Giroux, Tim Stutzle, and more.

And it’s thanks to the hard work of players like Giroux that the Senators went out to make a big splash at the trade deadline for Jakob Chychrun in the first place.

There’s a lot of hype around this Senators team to play spoiler to a playoff team by sneaking into the wild card at the eleventh hour. And I get why. After all, who doesn’t love a good dark horse story come playoff time?

That being said, I would heavily advise against getting your hopes up for this Senators team. As of Wednesday, the Senators have the NHL’s second-hardest strength of schedule remaining, according to Tankathon. In the next few weeks, the Senators will have to face the likes of the Oilers and the Bruins, with two meetings each against the Maple Leafs, the Lightning, and the Hurricanes.

Talk about a tall order, especially if the Senators best goaltenders remain out long-term. It’s not completely unreasonable that the Senators find another gear this late in the season and make the playoffs off a ridiculous end-of-season run, but it has to start today. Ottawa will need to brush off that brutal Chicago loss, put it in the rearview mirror, and get back to it.

The road ahead of the Senators isn’t an easy one. These last few weeks have been a fun ride for the previously listless Senators, but now is when the real work begins. Given the competition they’ll have to face to get it done and the odds stacked against them, don’t be surprised if the Senators’ playoff dreams ultimately fall short.

Three stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSLmE_0lBnZhbu00
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports ORG

3. The Pacific Division completes a rare feat

It’s not often you see all of the teams in a division win their last games played. Entering Tuesday, however, the Pacific Division did just that, as all eight teams had wins coming into those day’s games.

While things are a little more sure in the Western Conference playoff picture, the Calgary Flames could very well make a late push if they can get their act together quickly enough. Exciting times in the NHL!

2. Connor McDavid continues to be magic

We’re so incredibly blessed to be watching hockey at the same time as McDavid is playing. On Monday against the Sabres, McDavid scored his 53rd and 54th goals of the season, ending the night with 124 points on the year. The total now surpasses his career high of 123 set last season.

How high will McDavid be able to go? It seems as if the sky’s the limit for the best hockey player in the world.

1. Bruins’ dominance shows no signs of stopping

We’re five weeks out from the end of the 2022-23 season and the Bruins still are the only team in the NHL without double digit regulation losses. After some tidy business at the trade deadline, the Bruins continue to dominate every team they come across to the tune of a 10-game win streak coming into Wednesday. And Boston could even secure a playoff spot as early as this week too!

It feels like this Bruins team is set to absolutely smash the NHL record for most wins in a season (62, currently held by the Red Wings and Lightning) come mid-April. With 49 wins already this year and 20 games left to play, the Bruins are well on their way to cementing an excellent season with a spot in the NHL’s history books.

What to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmUeB_0lBnZhbu00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports ORG

Penguins vs. Islanders – Thursday, March 9

These two Eastern Conference wild card teams can’t afford to lose valuable points, but one of them will have to when they face off against one another on Thursday. Both the Penguins and Islanders have been middling as of late, opening the door for other teams in the East to make a run at a playoff spot. This game should be fueled by desperation and have a playoff-like atmosphere as these teams battle it out for two incredibly important points.

Bruins vs. Oilers – Thursday, March 9

The NHL’s best player in McDavid versus the NHL’s best team in the Bruins? How can you resist! With all the talent on display here, from McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, the entertainment factor alone will be well worth the price of admission here.

Flames vs. Senators – Sunday, March 12

Sunday’s game against the Flames will be a good test for the Senators. Calgary’s season isn’t over yet, as the Flames still have fine odds to make the playoffs, but they’re sitting out of a wild card spot as of Wednesday. If the Senators want to prove they have what it takes to make a run at the playoffs in the East, this game has to be theirs for the taking.

You can watch the 2022-23 NHL season streaming on ESPN+.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Dawgs have spoken, and they want Auburn
Athens, GA2 days ago
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Ravens HC John Harbaugh reveals if he can see his brother Jim Harbaugh returning to NFL
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
8 coaches who should replace Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, according to Twitter
Washington, DC2 days ago
Who do the Commanders land in new mock draft after huge trade for No. 1 overall pick?
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Report: Colts scheduled to host QB Hendon Hooker for top-30 visit
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Rutgers football: Former Pro Bowl center Shaun O’Hara believes in the direction of Greg Schiano’s rebuild
New Brunswick, NJ2 hours ago
Bucs restructure multiple contracts, create $44 million in salary cap space
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Oklahoma QB target Michael Hawkins announces commitment date
Norman, OK2 days ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Around the North: The Bengals are in hot water with the NFLPA, language could affect the Browns
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
Late Courtney Ramey 3 lifts Arizona over UCLA for Pac-12 Tournament title
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Bucs awarded 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft
Tampa, FL2 days ago
2024 five-star forward and UNC target sets commitment date
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Trojans are an 11 seed -- not in the First Four -- in USA TODAY bracketology
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI21 hours ago
Chiefs among teams in attendance at Illinois pro day
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy