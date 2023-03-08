5 Ted Lasso characters who deserve their own spinoffs

Is the upcoming Season 3 of Ted Lasso the last one for the Apple TV+ series that’s warmed our hearts so much over the past few years?

Jason Sudekis had this to say to Deadline as we get set for the series to come back next week: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

But he also added this: “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories.”

Could there be a spinoff? And who from a cast full of stars with fascinating stories deserves one?

Some For The Win staffers weighed in:

1

Dani Rojas

When you think of Ted Lasso, you think of unbridled joy, optimism, strength through adversity and the ability to inspire others by embracing all the above. That sure sounds like Dani Rojas to me. Imagine Dani joining a team in La Liga and doing his best to share Ted’s wisdom while hilariously butchering his Kansas accent and turns of phrase. It’s ripe for heartwarming comedy gold, which is exactly where Ted Lasso lives in our conscious. – Blake Schuster

2

Sam Obisanya

Portrayed Toheeb Jimoh, I think Sam is the most delightful character in the Ted Lasso universe. He is an incredibly charming character who has all of Lasso’s optimism and strong principles. He rocks at karaoke and it was obviously fascinating to watch his romantic arc with team owner Rebecca Welton. The protest episode that he starred in during S2 was one of my favorites. As he told me last year: “Because of the nourishment that he has gotten from Ted and the support that he’s gotten, he feels comfortable enough to make a stand … I just think that’s great. It’s a testament to the work Ted has done with his team.” – Bryan Kalbrosky

3

Jamie Tartt

Here’s an idea: The King of Tartts.

The show is done in the style of a reality dating series in which several absurdly British women vie for the affections of Jamie Tartt, newly desirable again after his spectacular career comeback with AFC Richmond. As the series progresses, Jamie becomes increasingly self-aware and accidentally imparts values like self-respect and dignity to the female contestants, ruining the reality show and improving the lives of everyone except the producers. – Matt Scalici

4

Roy Kent

Look, I’d watch a spin-off for just about every Ted Lasso character — NOT YOU NATE, NOT TIL YOUR REDEMPTION ARC — but first on my list has to be the iconic Roy Kent. I don’t even care what the spinoff is about. You want to give me more of Roy coaching Richmond? Done. Roy starting a Lust Conquers All blog? I’m in. Roy traveling the world and rating cities he visits on a grunting scale? 100%. All I know is that I cannot handle NOT having Roy Kent in my life. Make it work, Brett Goldstein. – Caroline Darney

5

Coach Beard

“Beard After Hours” from Season 2 was a real trip. Some people loved it, some hated it. Me? All I saw was a character with SO MUCH depth who needs more air time. Give me a show called Beard with many more adventures that go beyond his role alongside Ted. — Charles Curtis

