Schenectady, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Celebrate a beach day in the snow at Maple Ski Ridge

By Ben Mitchell,

5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ever wanted to have a beach party in the snow? If your answer is yes, make your way over to Maple Ski Ridge on Saturday, March 11!

Visitors who show up in a Hawaiin shirt or beach attire will be eligible for $25 lift tickets from 2 to 6 p.m. There will also be volleyball, tug-of-war, other games, s’mores, and music! Bring your beach chairs and kick back for a fun day in the snow!

