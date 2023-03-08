Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Norfolk police investigating undetermined death after finding dead woman in pond

By Madeline Miller,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyWjH_0lBnWW1q00

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department says it is investigating the death of a woman found in a pond.

On Tuesday, March 7 just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report regarding an “unresponsive person in a pond,” according to the department. At the scene, located in the 7824 block of Dallas Street, the woman was pronounced dead by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

The department says the woman’s death is being investigated as an “undetermined death,” and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Details on the woman's identity have not been released.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
11-year-old charged in Norfolk shooting that left teen hospitalized
Norfolk, VA4 hours ago
11-year-old taken into custody after shooting critically injures 17-year-old in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA21 hours ago
11-year-old accused of shooting 17-year-old in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hurt after shooting in Elizabeth City, police say
Elizabeth City, NC8 hours ago
Off-Duty Norfolk Police Officer Kills Man After Argument, Family Alleges Corruption and Cover Up
Norfolk, VA4 hours ago
Man injured following overnight shooting in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA10 hours ago
Crash closes southbound lanes on I-664 in Newport News
Newport News, VA7 hours ago
Juvenile injured following hit-and-run in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Former Virginia officer charged in fatal 2018 shooting granted bond
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Police: 2 killed outside Newport News apartment complex
Newport News, VA3 days ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Walmart moves memorials for mass shooting victims
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia Police investigate murder-suicide
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Crews respond to house fire on 49th Street in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Shootings outside Norfolk night club go to grand jury
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Norfolk police search for suspect in connection to pediatric office burglary
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Interested in becoming a dispatcher or police officer? NNPD looking to fill shortages with 1-day testing events
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Woman found dead in pond outside Norfolk apartment complex, police say
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Death reported after crash on I-664 near Bowers Hill in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
A look at Va. weed laws after 41 detained at Portsmouth 'pop-up' shop
Portsmouth, VA1 hour ago
Woman found dead in Norfolk pond
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Off-duty officer catches ‘intoxicated’ cupcake thief at Waterside District
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
City of Norfolk narrows Norfolk Police Chief down to final 3, seeks public input
Norfolk, VA3 hours ago
Portsmouth police seize 100 pounds of pot, guns in pop-up marijuana shop bust
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting memorial moved to storage
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Bond granted for former officer charged in connection to deadly 2018 shooting
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms during flea market pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Vessel anchor causes force main failure at Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Hundreds of boats speeding off VB coast prior to whale's death
Virginia Beach, VA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy