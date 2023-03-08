Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
Coroner: No trauma in body of Georgia man found in Baton Rouge

5 days ago
No signs of trauma were found on the body of a Georgia man who was missing for days before his body was found, wrapped in a rug and plastic.

Our media partners at The Advocate report that the coroner found no internal or external trauma on Nathan Millard's body, and were awaiting toxicology reports prior to issuing a presumed cause and manner of death.

Chief Murphy Paul said officers have traced Nathan Millard's movements through camera footage and interviews with witnesses. They say he was last located at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 23, hours after he parted ways with a client at a downtown bar.

Kevin Heinz, captain of the violent crimes unit, said Millard was seen at the Greyhound bus station, where a security guard offered to call him a ride, but he declined.

"He did not appear to be in distress, she just felt that he was out of place," Heinz said.

Paul said he would not be giving more details on Millard's death because it is still under an active investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Coroner's Office said Millard's body showed no signs of internal or external trauma . A final cause of death is still awaiting toxicology testing.

To read The Advocate's full story with all the details, click here.

