Open in App
DoYouRemember?

Cher Is Reportedly Working On Two New Albums With New, Young Boyfriend

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dTBuw_0lBnUUBy00

Popular singer, Cher, who is currently in a controversial romantic relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards has decided to take a bold step in her life as she is set to defy the popular saying, “don’t mix business with pleasure.” In an interview with E! News, the “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” singer revealed that she’s working on a new project with her boyfriend, Alexander.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” Cher told the news outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.” She also stated that she is enthusiastic about the upcoming music. “I think, like any artist when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

Cher’s relationship with his boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards is waxing stronger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMemY_0lBnUUBy00
Twitter

The singer met Edwards who is forty years younger than her at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. The duo openly declared their love for each other shortly after their initial meeting when pictures of them holding hands while leaving a West Hollywood celebrity hangout went viral. The next day, Cher took to Twitter to announce that she was in a relationship. “Someone’s got a new boyfriend,” she captioned the post.

Cher disclosed that she has no problem being in a relationship with a younger person. “If I hadn’t met younger men in my life I would’ve never had a date because older men just didn’t like me all that much,” Cher explained. “Younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VT6mS_0lBnUUBy00
Twitter

Cher continued her love life despite criticism

The singer has taken time out to address some fans who have openly voiced their criticisms about her love life. Cher posted on Twitter that she is not thinking of contending their age difference. “I’m not defending us,” she wrote. “Haters are gonna hate… [Doesn’t] matter that we’re happy [and] not bothering anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyBJn_0lBnUUBy00
Twitter

Also, the “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” singer eulogized her boyfriend in a special online post. “On paper, it’s kinda ridiculous, but in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve, you know,” the caption reads. “But he’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny, and I think he’s quite handsome.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Britney Spears Shamelessly Models Outfit She Says Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates’
Malibu, CA21 days ago
Troubled Britney Spears Raves Over 'Best Night Ever' With Husband Sam Asghari As Concerns Mount Over Singer's Mental Health
Malibu, CA20 days ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy