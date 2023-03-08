Lansing Lugnuts sold to new owners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Lugnuts have a new owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings.

Diamond Baseball Holdings is an organization that owns and operates minor league teams affiliated with Major League Baseball.

The Lugnuts were previously owned by Take Me Out to the Ballgame, which purchased the Waterloo Diamonds in 1994 before the team moved to Lansing and became the Lugnuts as part of the Midwest League in 1996.

“The Lugnuts have been one of the great joys in my life. It is a bittersweet decision to sell the team,” said Tom Dickson, Take Me Out to the Ballgame managing partner. “But I can promise you that DBH’s Peter Freund and Pat Battle are terrific people who love baseball, and I am confident that the Lugnuts and the City of Lansing are in good hands with them.”

The sale will be completed once the deal is approved by Minor League Baseball and the City of Lansing.

