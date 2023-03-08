Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonable March pattern, rain returns Thursday night

By Ben Gelber,

5 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

After a warm start to the week, seasonably cool and dry weather will prevail, as high pressure builds down from the north. Temperatures will top out near 50 degrees, under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be chilly, with readings dipping into the upper 20s.

The weather will moderate a little Thursday afternoon, as high pressure moves east, raising readings into the low 50s in the afternoon.

A storm moving across northern Ohio will bring periods of rain on Friday, beginning as a wintry mix north of I-70 before daybreak, before temperatures rise into the low 40s. Colder air will circulate around the storm as a coastal system takes over Friday night into Saturday, resulting in brisk winds and snow showers.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the weekend. A storm tracking south of Ohio will bring a chance for both snow and rain later on Sunday, ending as snow showers Monday.

FORECAST

  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 50
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 27
  • Thursday: Mix sun and clouds. High 50
  • Friday: Showers, breezy. High 45 (37)
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, brisk. High 39 (27)
  • Sunday: Snow/rain p.m. High 38 (26)
  • Monday: Snow showers, brisk. High 39 (29)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 39 (27)
  • Wednesday: Mix sun and clouds, cold. High 32 (24)
